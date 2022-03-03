News / Nation

Freight train sends anti-virus materials to Hong Kong

Xinhua
  09:34 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
A freight train loaded with anti-COVID-19 supplies in 18 containers left Shenzhen on Wednesday for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
A freight train departs from Shenzhen to Hong Kong SAR on March 2, 2022.

A freight train loaded with anti-COVID-19 supplies in 18 containers left Shenzhen on Wednesday for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, amid the central authorities' efforts to help Hong Kong combat COVID-19.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong freight train runs once a day at the current stage, and its frequency may be increased according to the needs of Hong Kong.

Wednesday's train, departing at around 11:40am with around 50 tons of medical supplies, arrived in Hong Kong after about 40 minutes.

The goods include 1.1 million COVID-9 virus test kits and 20,000 pieces of protective clothing and other medical supplies. The materials will be distributed to the anti-epidemic front on the same day.

The move marks the resumption of railway transportation of mainland supplies to Hong Kong, 15 years after the decades-old regular service of sending fresh food to Hong Kong by rolling stock ended amid the rapid development of highway transportation.

"Today, we witness a freight train coming to Hong Kong from the mainland again," said Chief Executive of HKSAR Carrie Lam, who greeted the arrival of the train. "It signifies that the central government's assistance to Hong Kong in the fight against the epidemic is comprehensive, strong and fast."

Lam also expressed heartfelt thanks to the central government for the comprehensive assistance on behalf of the government and citizens of the HKSAR.

Waterborne transportation from Guangdong to Hong Kong was opened recently, and it is operating smoothly. Anti-virus materials can now be sent from the mainland to the HKSAR by land, water and railway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
