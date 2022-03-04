Dozens of guide dogs to be on duty at Beijing Paralympic Games

The Games, which open today and end on March 13, will provide 68 guide dogs trained at the China Guide Dog Training Center in Dalian to serve visually impaired athletes.

Ti Gong

More than 60 furry volunteers will be on duty during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

The dogs have been trained to adapt to cold and complicated conditions. According to People's Daily website, all will wear a smart, domestically developed collar that contains the dog's details, including species and age.

China opened its first guide dog training center in 2006. Two of the trained dogs were on duty at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games.

One of the dogs, Lucky, walked alongside Ping Yali, China's first women's long jump Paralympic gold medalist at the 1984 New York Paralympics. The other, Star, accompanied Li Duan, a two-time long jump gold medalist at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, when the Chinese delegation marched into the stadium.