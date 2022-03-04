News / Nation

Dozens of guide dogs to be on duty at Beijing Paralympic Games

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
The Games, which open today and end on March 13, will provide 68 guide dogs trained at the China Guide Dog Training Center in Dalian to serve visually impaired athletes.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
Dozens of guide dogs to be on duty at Beijing Paralympic Games
Ti Gong

More than 60 furry volunteers will be on duty during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

The Games, which open today and end on March 13, will provide 68 guide dogs trained at the China Guide Dog Training Center in Dalian, Liaoning Province, to serve visually impaired athletes.

The dogs have been trained to adapt to cold and complicated conditions. According to People's Daily website, all will wear a smart, domestically developed collar that contains the dog's details, including species and age.

Dozens of guide dogs to be on duty at Beijing Paralympic Games

A guide dog named Lucky accompanies Ping Yali to the finish line during the torch relay at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games.

China opened its first guide dog training center in 2006. Two of the trained dogs were on duty at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games.

One of the dogs, Lucky, walked alongside Ping Yali, China's first women's long jump Paralympic gold medalist at the 1984 New York Paralympics. The other, Star, accompanied Li Duan, a two-time long jump gold medalist at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, when the Chinese delegation marched into the stadium.

Dozens of guide dogs to be on duty at Beijing Paralympic Games
Ti Gong

A girl plays with a guide dog trained at the China Guide Dog Training Center in Dalian.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     