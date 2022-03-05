News / Nation

China sets 2022 GDP growth target at around 5.5%

Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
China has set its gross domestic product growth target at around 5.5 percent for 2022, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation.
Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0

China has set its gross domestic product growth target at around 5.5 percent for 2022, according to a government work report submitted on Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China has set the ratio of its deficit to gross domestic product at around 2.8 percent for 2022, slightly lower than last year, according to the government work report.

China aims to create over 11 million new urban jobs and targets a surveyed urban unemployment rate of no more than 5.5 percent for 2022.

China has set its inflation target, or increase in consumer price index (CPI), at around 3 percent for 2022.

Chinese economy is facing the triple pressures of shrinking demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations.

The fundamentals of China's economy remain unchanged, and they will maintain long-term growth.

China boasts multiple favorable conditions for sustained development, including huge potential for starting businesses and engaging in innovation, and has accumulated rich experience in handling major risks and challenges, the report said.

There is no doubt but that China's economy will withstand any downward pressure and continue growing steadily long into the future, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     