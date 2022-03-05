News / Nation

First two flights for Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine return home

Xinhua
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-03-05
Two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned home safely on Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-03-05

At 5:41 am, the first flight arrived in the city of Hangzhou, east China. At 9:46 am, the second flight arrived in Zhengzhou City in central China.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant departments guided Chinese embassies and consulates in Ukraine and neighboring countries to launch emergency response immediately. They took multiple measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens in Ukraine.

They have also made every effort to help evacuate Chinese citizens from Ukraine to neighboring countries and arranged temporary flights to take them home.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
