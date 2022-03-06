News / Nation

Online city tours entertain journalists home and abroad at Beijing 2022

  20:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-06       0
The journalists from home and abroad for Beijing 2022 were invited to an online city tour of Wuhan in central China at the Main Media Center here on Sunday.
The theme of the online tour is "Visit the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan and taste the flavor of life by the Yangtze River."

During the tour, journalists were able to overlook the city landscape on the top floor of Yellow Crane Tower, one of the most famous towers that boast long history. They also learned about Han embroidery and local food.

Video reporter of China Media Group Zhu Shuying said, "I'm very happy to participate in this activity which makes my life in the closed-loop more colorful."

This was the 19th online tour organized by the Beijing 2022 organizers since January 7, which has attracted more than 900 Chinese and foreign reporters. Previous tours included themes like visiting the Palace Museum to know the restoration techniques of cultural relics, exploring the ritual and music culture of China in Nishan, Qufu, Shandong, embracing diverse "Fu" culture in Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, Fuzhou, Fujian.

Ian Whitbread of Getty Images said in an interview in January that the online tour gave him the chance to feel the charm of Chinese traditional culture and get a better understanding of Beijing and other Chinese cities despite the closed-loop management.

The online city tours will continue until the end of the 2022 Paralympic Games on March 13.

