News / Nation

Northeast China city imposes closed management of residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2022-03-11       0
Authorities in Changchun of Jilin Province on Friday ordered the closed management of communities and villages so that all residents can be tested for COVID-19 three times.
Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2022-03-11       0

Authorities in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Friday ordered the closed management of communities and villages so that all residents can be tested for COVID-19 three times.

The measures are aimed at effectively curbing the spread of COVID-19 after new infection clusters emerged in the city, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

During the citywide testing drive, each household is permitted to send one person out to buy daily necessities every two days, the headquarters said in a circular.

All companies, with the exception of certain major firms or those that provide essential public services, have been ordered to suspend operations. All stores, with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies and certain medical institutions, have been temporarily closed, according to the circular.

All government workers, except those involved in COVID-19 control work, have been ordered to work online from home, and school classes and public transport have been suspended.

As of 1 pm Friday, Jilin Province has reported 526 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 590 asymptomatic cases in six cities and prefectures and one county in the latest outbreak, said Zhang Yan, deputy director of the provincial health commission. The cities of Changchun and Jilin have reported community transmission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     