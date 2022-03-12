News / Nation

In-orbit construction of China's space station going smoothly

Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2022-03-12       0
Construction work on the core module of China's Tiangong space station is proceeding steadily, the China Manned Space Agency said on Friday.
Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2022-03-12       0

Construction work on the core module of China's Tiangong space station is proceeding steadily, the China Manned Space Agency said on Friday.

The Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts currently working the project are all in good condition, said the CMSA, adding that they plan to return to Earth in April.

The key technologies for the construction of the space station have been fully verified, and the follow-up missions are on course to make solid progress, the CMSA added. The crew members who will carry out two further manned missions during the construction phase have been selected and are now undergoing training.

Building a space station for large-scale, long-term manned missions is the third step in the "three-step" development strategy of China's manned spaceflight project. Since 2021, the country has successfully carried out five flight missions in the key technology verification phase of its manned spaceflight project.

In 2022, China plans to launch the Wentian and Mengtian experimental modules, the Shenzhou manned spacecraft and the cargo spacecraft. China will also complete the in-orbit construction of its space station and build a national space laboratory that operates stably in orbit, said the CMSA.

Meanwhile, China continues its research on key technologies for a human lunar-landing project.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     