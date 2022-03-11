Local officials determined to enhance dynamic zero COVID-19 guideline

Shanghai will stick to its dynamic zero COVID-19 case guideline and step up efforts to decrease imported and prevent locally transmitted cases.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang presided over the conference. Mayor Gong Zhong, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, and top infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong spoke at the meeting.



Attending officials agreed that existing COVID-19 control measures will be further optimized and emergency protocols will be accelerated. More strict management will be imposed on key venues.



Quick response is the key to bringing the latest surge of infections under control, they said. The city will implement quicker epidemiological investigations, more closed-off quarantine and nucleic acid testing on high-risk personnel and venues.



More essential supplies will be stockpiled, and hospitals will remain operational for people in need.



The city will also create more scientific ways to allocate front-line medical staff.