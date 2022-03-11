News / Nation

Local officials determined to enhance dynamic zero COVID-19 guideline

Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-11       0
Shanghai will stick to its dynamic zero COVID-19 case guideline and step up efforts to decrease imported and prevent locally transmitted cases.
Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-11       0

Shanghai will stick to its dynamic zero COVID-19 case guideline and step up efforts to decrease imported and prevent locally transmitted cases, according to the city's COVID-19 video conference held on Friday.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang presided over the conference. Mayor Gong Zhong, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, and top infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong spoke at the meeting.

Attending officials agreed that existing COVID-19 control measures will be further optimized and emergency protocols will be accelerated. More strict management will be imposed on key venues.

Quick response is the key to bringing the latest surge of infections under control, they said. The city will implement quicker epidemiological investigations, more closed-off quarantine and nucleic acid testing on high-risk personnel and venues.

More essential supplies will be stockpiled, and hospitals will remain operational for people in need.

The city will also create more scientific ways to allocate front-line medical staff.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     