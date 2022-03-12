Chinese mainland reports 476 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 159 were reported in Shandong, 134 in Jilin, 35 in Tianjin, 33 in Guangdong, 30 in Shaanxi, 23 in Zhejiang, 22 in Hebei, and 20 in Jiangsu. The rest of the cases were reported in seven other provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 112 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.