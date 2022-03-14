Chinese mainland reports 1,337 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,337 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new local infections, 895 were reported in Jilin, 92 in Shandong, 79 in Guangdong, 60 in Shaanxi, 51 in Hebei, 41 in Shanghai, 40 in Tianjin, 16 in Jiangsu, and 12 in Gansu. The rest of the cases were reported in eight other provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 100 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission.

One new suspected case, arriving from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 906 asymptomatic cases were reported Sunday, including 118 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 116,902 by Sunday.

There were 8,531 patients still under treatment on Sunday, of whom eight were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.