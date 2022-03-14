Snowstorms to hit parts of northern China

Snowstorms are set to hit parts of northern China from Monday to Tuesday, China's meteorological authorities have said.

Snowstorms are set to hit parts of northern China from Monday to Tuesday, China's meteorological authorities have said.

Snowstorms will drop up to 10 centimeters in parts of Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Heilongjiang and Xinjiang, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center renewed a blue alert for snowstorms in those regions.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, and local authorities should take precautions concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.