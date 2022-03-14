News / Nation

FM spokesperson urges US to stop arms sales to Taiwan

The United States should earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and stop arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a query on a recent purchasing contract of a field information and communication system between the United States and Taiwan, which was a follow-up to the US arms sale plan to Taiwan on December 2020.

Noting that the arms sale seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, Zhao said the move seriously interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and China has always been firmly opposed to this.

"We warn the US that playing the 'Taiwan card' is like playing with fire, which will not only push Taiwan into a dangerous situation, but also bring unbearable consequences to the US side," Zhao said when responding to another question on a clause of the US Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 that none of the funds "should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities."

The United States should return to the original and true meaning of the one-China principle, honor its political commitments to China, and truly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as well as the overall interests of China-US relations, he added.

