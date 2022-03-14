News / Nation

China's Jilin reports 144 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
Northeast China's Jilin Province reported 144 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and nine asymptomatic cases between the end of Sunday and 2 pm Monday.
Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0

Northeast China's Jilin Province reported 144 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and nine asymptomatic cases between the end of Sunday and 2 pm Monday, local health authorities said.

Of the newly confirmed infections, 120 were reported in the provincial capital Changchun, 18 in the city of Jilin and six in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, according to a press conference held on Monday.

Facing surging case numbers, local authorities have conducted mass nucleic acid testing campaigns and built temporary hospitals.

The province has also announced the temporary suspension of trans-provincial and intercity travel from Monday, particularly for residents of the cities of Changchun and Jilin, where most of the province's local infections have been registered in the latest outbreak.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     