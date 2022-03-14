China's Jilin reports 144 new local COVID-19 cases

Northeast China's Jilin Province reported 144 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and nine asymptomatic cases between the end of Sunday and 2 pm Monday.

Of the newly confirmed infections, 120 were reported in the provincial capital Changchun, 18 in the city of Jilin and six in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, according to a press conference held on Monday.

Facing surging case numbers, local authorities have conducted mass nucleic acid testing campaigns and built temporary hospitals.

The province has also announced the temporary suspension of trans-provincial and intercity travel from Monday, particularly for residents of the cities of Changchun and Jilin, where most of the province's local infections have been registered in the latest outbreak.