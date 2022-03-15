News / Nation

China to livestream second class from space station

  21:40 UTC+8, 2022-03-15
Crew members aboard China's Tiangong space station will livestream their second public lecture on science and space in the near future, the CMSA announced Tuesday.
Crew members aboard China's Tiangong space station will livestream their second public lecture on science and space in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Tuesday.

The astronauts will beam down further instruction to young students on Earth, with the content based in part on requests and suggestions from the public.

The first lecture in the "Tiangong Class" series was delivered on December 9, 2021, by the Shenzhou-13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu.

The lectures from the space station are aimed at encouraging young people to develop their interest in manned spaceflight and exploration.

The teaching content of the first lecture was consumed by a large number of people through the Internet and media outlets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Follow Us

