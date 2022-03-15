News / Nation

China's Jilin opens 6 temporary hospitals amid COVID-19 resurgence

  21:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-15
China's northeastern Jilin Province, hit hard by the COVID-19 resurgence, has put into use six temporary hospitals, local authorities said Tuesday.
Changchun International Conference & Exhibition Center has been put into use as temporary hospital with 1,500 beds for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic patients on Tuesday.

China's northeastern Jilin Province, hit hard by the COVID-19 resurgence, has put into use six temporary hospitals, local authorities said Tuesday.

Five hospitals are in Jilin City, the area most impacted, and one has been built in the provincial capital of Changchun, said Zhang Li, deputy director of the Jilin provincial health commission.

Along with seven medical institutions vacated for the resurgence, there are over 20,000 beds available for COVID-19 cases in the province.

On Monday, the Chinese mainland reported 3,507 new locally transmitted cases, of which 3,076 were reported in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua
