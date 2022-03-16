Chinese mainland reports 1,860 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 1,860 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, down from 3,507 on Monday.

The Chinese mainland reported 1,860 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, down from 3,507 on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the local cases reported Tuesday, 1,456 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, 75 in east China's Shandong Province, 59 in the southern province of Guangdong, and 51 in Tianjin Municipality that neighbors Beijing.

Over a dozen other provincial-level regions also saw new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections, including Beijing, the capital, with nine cases.

Besides, a total of 92 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland, compared with 95 the previous day.

Following the recovery of 156 patients on Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 13,780.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.

Tuesday's 1,952 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases included some who were previously categorized as asymptomatic cases. Across the mainland, Tuesday saw 1,338 new asymptomatic cases.