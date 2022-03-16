News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 1,860 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:42 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0
The Chinese mainland reported 1,860 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, down from 3,507 on Monday.
Xinhua
  11:42 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0

The Chinese mainland reported 1,860 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, down from 3,507 on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the local cases reported Tuesday, 1,456 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, 75 in east China's Shandong Province, 59 in the southern province of Guangdong, and 51 in Tianjin Municipality that neighbors Beijing.

Over a dozen other provincial-level regions also saw new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections, including Beijing, the capital, with nine cases.

Besides, a total of 92 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland, compared with 95 the previous day.

Following the recovery of 156 patients on Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 13,780.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.

Tuesday's 1,952 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases included some who were previously categorized as asymptomatic cases. Across the mainland, Tuesday saw 1,338 new asymptomatic cases.

Chinese mainland reports 1,860 new local COVID-19 cases
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     