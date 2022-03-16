News / Nation

The price of beauty: Are you getting what you pay for?

Authorities take action after China Central Television's annual Consumer Rights Day expose shows up the rip-offs and the dangers of cosmetic surgery.
Chinese authorities are acting on the latest expose of plastic surgery frauds exposed by China Central Television's annual "3.15" (March 15) Consumer Rights Day investigation on Tuesday.

And consumers need to guard against such attempts of "beauty" which may turn into a disaster.

An undercover report by CCTV shows several beauty parlors which claim to have professional training licenses but are actually underground clinics with almost no industry expertise.

The Chinese Consumer Association received 7,233 complaints about plastic surgery in 2020, more than six times that of 2015.

Authorities in the Anhui Province capital city of Hefei have ordered an inspection of the Meixi Shuyan Medical Beauty Salon which is accused of improperly recruiting trainees for everything from nose jobs to eyelid surgeries.

A worker in charge of training at Meixi Shuyan said that while many there care about the legitimacy of the business, their employer cares more about making money.

These trainees then work as part-time beauty advisers without any proper licenses.

Another training session in an office building in Bengbu in Anhui Province boasts a one-week "professional training session" which includes injections of botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid.

Trainees with zero medical background were guaranteed fake professional plastic surgery certificates following the learning session of six days.

The training only cost around 5,000 yuan (US$793.65)

CCTV
