Senior Chinese political advisor under investigation

Shen Deyong, a member of the standing committee of China's top political advisory body, is under investigation by the country's top anti-graft agency for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws.

Shen, also head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is under the investigation by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Monday.