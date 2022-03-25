News / Nation

China's Hualong One reactor demonstration project fully operational

Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
China's Hualong One demonstration project, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has been completed and put into commercial operation.
Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0

China's Hualong One demonstration project, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has been completed and put into commercial operation, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said on Friday.

The No. 6 unit, the country's second nuclear power unit using Hualong One, is located in the city of Fuqing in east China's Fujian Province, and has met commercial operation conditions, according the CNNC.

The first Hualong One unit, the No. 5 unit, entered commercial operation in January 2021, the CNNC said.

The project's two nuclear power units are expected to generate nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to a reduction of 6.24 million tons of standard coal consumption and 16.3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project's completion is of great significance to the optimization of China's energy structure and the promotion of green and low-carbon development, and it will help the country achieve its carbon peaking and neutrality goals, according to the CNNC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     