China's Hualong One reactor demonstration project fully operational

China's Hualong One demonstration project, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has been completed and put into commercial operation, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said on Friday.

The No. 6 unit, the country's second nuclear power unit using Hualong One, is located in the city of Fuqing in east China's Fujian Province, and has met commercial operation conditions, according the CNNC.

The first Hualong One unit, the No. 5 unit, entered commercial operation in January 2021, the CNNC said.

The project's two nuclear power units are expected to generate nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to a reduction of 6.24 million tons of standard coal consumption and 16.3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project's completion is of great significance to the optimization of China's energy structure and the promotion of green and low-carbon development, and it will help the country achieve its carbon peaking and neutrality goals, according to the CNNC.