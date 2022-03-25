News / Nation

Over 212 million people above 60 fully vaccinated in China

  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-03-25
More than 212 million people above 60 years of age have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland, which means two jabs at present,a health expert said Friday.
More than 212 million people above 60 years of age have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland, which means two jabs at present, a health expert said Friday.

More than 138 million also got a booster shot, said Lei Zhenglong with the National Health Commission at a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Analyses show that the incidence of adverse reactions from COVID vaccines among people over 60 is lower than the figures in other age groups, said Wang Huaqing, an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is also no evidence that people over 80 are more prone to adverse effects after COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Wang.

