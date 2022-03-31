News / Nation

Health official warns against abandoning epidemic prevention in China

Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
A senior Chinese health official has warned of the consequences of abandoning epidemic prevention in the fight against COVID-19.
Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0

A senior Chinese health official has warned of the consequences of abandoning epidemic prevention in the fight against COVID-19.

If China gives up on epidemic prevention and relies entirely on treatment of symptoms, the medical system would run the risk of being overwhelmed, said Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, in an article published Wednesday.

China has implemented a dynamic zero-COVID strategy. The policy does not seek to pursue absolute zero infections, rather it calls for measures to stamp out infections upon detection and to maintain the red line of no sizeable resurgence of cases, said the official.

Demographics have played an important role in the decision to adhere to the dynamic zero-COVID policy, the official noted. According to the latest statistics, China has 267 million people aged 60 or above and more than 250 million children.

Despite the onslaught of the highly contagious and elusive Omicron variant, the dynamic zero-COVID policy remains the most economical and effective containment strategy for the country to cope with the coronavirus.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     