Splendid Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games for all, including gourmets

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday hailed the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games splendid at a gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Games.

The Games garnered positive feedback from across the world, and it is no surprise that aside from sports fans, gourmets were also happily satisfied during the event, including star freeskier Gu Ailing.

The 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist was captured on video eating a fried leek dumpling while waiting for her score in the slopestyle contest, bringing awareness of Chinese culture and cuisine to her fans.

Joining her fellow athletes in the Chinese sports delegation, Gu also attended the gathering Friday.

While delivering a speech at the event, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, cited many elements of Chinese culture showcased in the Games – lively Bing Dwen Dwen, auspicious Shuey Rhon Rhon, and Chinese food, including appetizing steamed red bean buns.

"Gu Ailing loves xianbing (fried dumplings). There were also many foreigners who have a weakness for jiaozi (dumplings)," Xi noted.

His humorous comments were met with a burst of applause and laughter in the Great Hall of the People.

After the gathering, Gu said "I'm more than happy. The general secretary also mentioned the fried dumplings. It's my great honor to let so many people know about Chinese culture."

Chinese authorities on Friday honored 148 units and 148 individuals, including one awarded posthumously, for their outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

The country's sports delegation has achieved the best-ever results in its history of attending the Olympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games.