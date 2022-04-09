News / Nation

Splendid Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games for all, including gourmets

Xinhua
  16:43 UTC+8, 2022-04-09       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the Beijing 2022 Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games splendid at a gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions.
Xinhua
  16:43 UTC+8, 2022-04-09       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday hailed the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games splendid at a gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Games.

The Games garnered positive feedback from across the world, and it is no surprise that aside from sports fans, gourmets were also happily satisfied during the event, including star freeskier Gu Ailing.

The 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist was captured on video eating a fried leek dumpling while waiting for her score in the slopestyle contest, bringing awareness of Chinese culture and cuisine to her fans.

Joining her fellow athletes in the Chinese sports delegation, Gu also attended the gathering Friday.

While delivering a speech at the event, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, cited many elements of Chinese culture showcased in the Games – lively Bing Dwen Dwen, auspicious Shuey Rhon Rhon, and Chinese food, including appetizing steamed red bean buns.

"Gu Ailing loves xianbing (fried dumplings). There were also many foreigners who have a weakness for jiaozi (dumplings)," Xi noted.

His humorous comments were met with a burst of applause and laughter in the Great Hall of the People.

After the gathering, Gu said "I'm more than happy. The general secretary also mentioned the fried dumplings. It's my great honor to let so many people know about Chinese culture."

Chinese authorities on Friday honored 148 units and 148 individuals, including one awarded posthumously, for their outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

The country's sports delegation has achieved the best-ever results in its history of attending the Olympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Gu Ailing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     