Chinese mainland reports 3,867 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 3,867 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,590 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 3,867 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,590 were in Shanghai, according to the report of the National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai, 14 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 195 in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Shanghai also reported 19,923 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 20,813 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

A total of 2,818 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the NHC said.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 148,170 as of Friday.

Over the past day, 34,002 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report showed.

No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, according to the NHC.