Three Chinese astronauts, the second team sent to orbit for space station construction, have completed their six-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Saturday.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.