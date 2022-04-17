News / Nation

World-leading laptop manufacturer's Shanghai base phases in return to production

  21:58 UTC+8, 2022-04-17
Quanta Group, a world-leading laptop manufacturer, is phasing in a return to production at its Shanghai manufacturing base, with strict COVID-19 prevention measures.
Quanta Group, a world-leading laptop manufacturer, is phasing in a return to production at its Shanghai manufacturing base, with strict COVID-19 prevention measures and a closed management system in place.

Approximately 2,000 of Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City's 40,000-plus employees returned to their posts on Friday, with a total of 6,000 workers expected to resume work by April 22, said Walter Lee, the associate vice president of the Quanta production base's management division.

Those who have already returned were quarantined for 14 days and received negative nucleic acid test results, Lee said. They are now living and working under closed management, must wear face masks and face shields, and take an antigen test every day.

Quanta Group is a key producer of Apple's MacBook models and the supplier of onboard computers and control units for Tesla China.

In the first quarter of 2022, Quanta Group achieved a 15 percent year-on-year increase in output value. Lee said that despite the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, the company is still hopeful that it will meet its growth target for this year.

To ensure the security and stability of industrial and supply chains amid the city's COVID-19 battle, Shanghai recently issued guidelines for the orderly and safe resumption of work at industrial enterprises.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Quanta
