News / Nation

China mulls tougher rules against women trafficking

Xinhua
  12:15 UTC+8, 2022-04-18       0
Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law revision to provide tougher rules against trafficking women.
Xinhua
  12:15 UTC+8, 2022-04-18       0

Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law revision to provide tougher rules against trafficking women.

The draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women was submitted Monday to the National People's Congress Standing Committee for a second reading.

The draft proposes a "mandatory reporting and screening mechanism" to swiftly identify and handle crimes against women, including the trafficking of women.

Marriage registration organs, local governments and women's associations shall report to the police if they suspect women are being trafficked or abducted, says the draft.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     