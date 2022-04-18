China mulls tougher rules against women trafficking

Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law revision to provide tougher rules against trafficking women.

Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law revision to provide tougher rules against trafficking women.

The draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women was submitted Monday to the National People's Congress Standing Committee for a second reading.

The draft proposes a "mandatory reporting and screening mechanism" to swiftly identify and handle crimes against women, including the trafficking of women.

Marriage registration organs, local governments and women's associations shall report to the police if they suspect women are being trafficked or abducted, says the draft.