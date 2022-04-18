New film from animation studio behind "White Snake" slated for release in July

The new title is known in Chinese as "Xin Shen Bang: Yang Jian," literally meaning "New God List: Yang Jian" in English.

Chinese film studio Light Chaser Animation announced on Monday that the second installment of its "new gods" animated film series, following the 2021 fantasy "New Gods: Nezha Reborn," is set for release this July, without specifying the date.

Famed for producing the 2019 animated blockbuster "White Snake," the studio has released a teaser of the new title, which is known in Chinese as "Xin Shen Bang: Yang Jian," literally meaning "New God List: Yang Jian" in English.

The upcoming film revolves around Yang Jian, a mythological figure who, just like Nezha, is also from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) novel "The Investiture of the Gods."

It is the same book that inspired the 2019 movie "Ne Zha" by Beijing Enlight Pictures which pocketed 5 billion yuan (about 784 million US dollars).

"New Gods: Nezha Reborn" raked in 456 million yuan.