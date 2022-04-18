New film from animation studio behind "White Snake" slated for release in July
Chinese film studio Light Chaser Animation announced on Monday that the second installment of its "new gods" animated film series, following the 2021 fantasy "New Gods: Nezha Reborn," is set for release this July, without specifying the date.
Famed for producing the 2019 animated blockbuster "White Snake," the studio has released a teaser of the new title, which is known in Chinese as "Xin Shen Bang: Yang Jian," literally meaning "New God List: Yang Jian" in English.
The upcoming film revolves around Yang Jian, a mythological figure who, just like Nezha, is also from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) novel "The Investiture of the Gods."
It is the same book that inspired the 2019 movie "Ne Zha" by Beijing Enlight Pictures which pocketed 5 billion yuan (about 784 million US dollars).
"New Gods: Nezha Reborn" raked in 456 million yuan.