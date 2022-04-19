Chinese mainland reports 3,297 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Monday reported 3,297 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,084 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland Monday reported 3,297 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,084 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Tuesday.

Apart from Shanghai, 18 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 88 in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Shanghai also reported 17,332 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Monday, out of a total of 18,187 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

A total of 1,912 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the daily report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 153,319 as of Monday.

On Monday, 39,131 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.

Seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday in Shanghai, according to the report.