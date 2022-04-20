Chinese president to attend opening ceremony of BFA annual conference
09:46 UTC+8, 2022-04-20 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) via video link on Thursday and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
