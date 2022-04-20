Chinese mainland reports 2,753 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,494 in Shanghai
The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 2,753 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,494 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.
Yesterday also saw 17,066 local asymptomatic infections.
