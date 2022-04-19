News / Nation

Enterprises in China's Jilin resume operation as epidemic eases

As of Monday, 496 out of the 500 major provincial-level enterprises in northeast China's Jilin Province have resumed work and production, according to a press conference held on Monday.

At present, five factories of China FAW Group Co Ltd have resumed production, and a total of 473 auto parts suppliers have resumed work, with a resumption rate of 94.2 percent.

All 46 key provincial-level enterprises in Changchun, capital of the province, have resumed work, with 21,141 employees returning to the factory. Meanwhile, 930 out of 1,331 industrial enterprises above a certain scale in the city have resumed work and seen the return of 111,000 employees.

The province has vowed to adopt a series of measures to promote local automobile industry chain and supply chain enterprises to reach full production and facilitate work resumption of pharmaceutical enterprises.

On Monday, Jilin Province reported 88 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 553 COVID-19 patients in the province were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the same day, the National Health Commission said in its report on Tuesday.

