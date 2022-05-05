News / Nation

China's large-scale water supply projects to cover 54 pct of rural residents

Xinhua
  18:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0
Large-scale water supply projects are expected to cover 54 percent of China's rural population by the end of this year, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  18:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0

Large-scale water supply projects are expected to cover 54 percent of China's rural population by the end of this year, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Thursday.

The coverage of the projects, which aim to integrate urban and rural water supply and standardize water services, stood at 52 percent in rural areas by end-2021.

In the first quarter of this year, China's investment in the construction of rural water supply projects amounted to 15.4 billion yuan (about 2.34 billion US dollars), which helped to improve the water supply for 4.29 million rural residents.

Tap-water coverage in China's rural areas will reach 85 percent as of the end of 2022, up 1 percentage point from the end of 2021, data from the ministry showed.

Currently, there are still weak links in water supply in parts of China's rural areas, due to factors including complex water distribution and unbalanced and inadequate regional development.

In 2022, China will make solid efforts on facilitating the large-scale construction of rural water supply projects and renovation of small water facilities to achieve coordinated development of urban and rural water supply, said Xu Dezhi, an official with the ministry.

Around 3.07 billion yuan from the central government budget will be channeled into the maintenance of rural water supply facilities this year, up 9.6 percent from a year earlier, Xu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     