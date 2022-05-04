Chinese mainland reports 353 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 260 in Shanghai
09:59 UTC+8, 2022-05-04 0
The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 353 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 260 were in Shanghai.
09:59 UTC+8, 2022-05-04 0
The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 353 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 260 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Wednesday.
Yesterday also saw 5,075 asymptomatic infections.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports