Beijing reports 33 new local COVID-19 cases

  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-05-04
Beijing has reported 33 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 3 pm Wednesday, local authorities have said.
The anti-virus measures implemented during the Labor Day holiday will be continued, meaning the operations of performance venues and other entertainment sites, Internet cafes and indoor sports venues will continue to be suspended, while indoor scenic spots and libraries, cultural centers, art galleries and other public cultural venues will be closed. The number of visitors to parks and outdoor scenic spots will be capped at 50 percent of their receiving capacities.

Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the municipal government, said that dine-in services will also be suspended after the five-day holiday.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, said that many infected patients with respiratory symptoms continue to test negative in nucleic acid tests, suggesting residents monitor health and prevention measures more carefully.

The Beijing municipal government on Wednesday ordered employers in Chaoyang District and other areas where public transportation has been suspended to arrange for their employees to work from home from Thursday due to the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

For those who must continue to work at their offices, self-driving is encouraged, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson of the municipal government, and commuters should avoid office gatherings and try not to visit places other than their office and home.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Labor Day holiday
