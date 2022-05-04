News / Nation

China sets up world's highest automatic weather station

Chinese scientific researchers established an automatic meteorological monitoring station at an altitude of over 8,800 meters, the world's highest of its kind, on Mount Qomolangma.
Chinese scientific researchers on Wednesday established an automatic meteorological monitoring station at an altitude of over 8,800 meters, the world's highest of its kind, on Mount Qomolangma on the China-Nepal border.

It has replaced the station sitting at an altitude of 8,430 meters on the south side of the mountain, set up by British and US scientists in 2019, to become the world's highest, according to the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Including the new station, eight elevation gradient meteorological stations have been set up on Mount Qomolangma, one of the main tasks in China's new comprehensive scientific expedition on the world's highest peak.

Zhao Huabiao, a researcher with the ITP, said the monitored meteorological data will support scientific research and mountaineering activities.

The new comprehensive scientific expedition on Mount Qomolangma is part of China's second scientific research survey on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

