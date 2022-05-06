China releases list of most-wanted fugitives for women, child trafficking

China's Ministry of Public Security released a list of the six most-wanted fugitives for their involvement in major crimes of abduction and trafficking of women and children.

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has released a list of the six most-wanted fugitives for their involvement in major crimes of abduction and trafficking of women and children.

Police have encouraged the public to provide tip-offs, promising protection and rewards to those who provide useful information.

The list was released amid intensified efforts by the Chinese government to protect women and children. The MPS launched a 10-month nationwide operation, starting from March 1, to crack down on the abduction and trafficking of women and children to better protect these groups.