Former vice president of China Development Bank indicted for multiple offenses

He Xingxiang, former vice president of China Development Bank, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, issuing financial bills and granting loans illegally, and concealing overseas bank deposits.

He's case has been filed with the Third Intermediate People's Court of Beijing.

Prosecutors have accused He of taking advantage of his various positions to seek benefits for enterprises and individuals, and accepting a huge amount of money and valuables in return.

He was also accused of issuing financial bills in serious violation of regulations and granting a huge amount of loans in violation of state regulations, which led to particularly heavy losses.

He concealed large amounts of overseas bank deposits, according to the prosecutors.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.