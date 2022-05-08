News / Nation

Polling begins for HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election

Xinhua
  10:19 UTC+8, 2022-05-08       0
Polling for the sixth-term chief executive election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region began at 9am local time (0100 GMT) on Sunday.
Xinhua
  10:19 UTC+8, 2022-05-08       0

Polling for the sixth-term chief executive election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region began at 9am local time (0100 GMT) on Sunday.

This is the first chief executive election since the improvement to the HKSAR's electoral system.

Members of the Election Committee will cast their secret ballots on a one-person-one-vote basis at the main polling station at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

The validly nominated candidate for this election is John Lee, former chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government.

To reduce the flow of people at the main polling station due to COVID-19, the polling period will be half an hour longer than that of the previous chief executive elections and will run until 11:30 am Local time.

After the polling concludes, the vote counting will be conducted manually by the counting staff. The returning officer will announce the election results after the vote count.

Under Hong Kong's amended electoral laws, the HKSAR chief executive shall be elected by an Election Committee which is broadly representative, suits to the actual situation of the HKSAR, and represents the overall interests of the society.

The candidate must obtain more than 750 votes to win the election to become the chief executive designate, pending appointment by the Central People's Government before being sworn in as the HKSAR chief executive on July 1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     