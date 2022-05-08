Beijing reports 39 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported 39 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 3 pm Saturday and 3 pm Sunday, said local authorities Sunday.

The new cases were all from people under quarantine. They have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation treatment, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference.

As of 3 pm Sunday, 727 COVID-19 cases had been logged in Beijing since the COVID-19 resurgence on April 22, involving 15 districts. The Chinese capital now has 21 high-risk areas and 33 medium-risk areas.