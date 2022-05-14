Chinese mainland reports 253 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 253 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 194 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 253 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 194 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai, 12 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 32 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 1,487 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 1,726 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

A total of 866 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the NHC said.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 210,006 as of Friday.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the NHC.