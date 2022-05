China on Saturday completed a test flight of the country's first C919 jetliner to be delivered, the Xinhua news agency said.

Xinhua

China on Saturday completed a test flight of the country's first C919 jetliner to be delivered, the Xinhua news agency said.

The jet, produced by state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), took off from Shanghai's Pudong Airport and flew for over three hours, it said.

China Eastern and COMAC signed a C919 procurement contract in Shanghai on March 1, Xinhua said.