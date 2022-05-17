News / Nation

China launches quantum-secured, 'unhackable' smartphone

Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
A Chinese telecom service provider rolled off a smartphone using quantum tech that can ensure the user chat on the device is almost "unhackable."
Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0

A Chinese telecom service provider rolled off a smartphone using quantum tech that can ensure the user chat on the device is almost "unhackable."

Launched by China Telecom, Tianyi No.1 2022 is a smartphone mounted with a quantum-secured encryption module and purpose-built SIM card that can encrypt and decipher voice calls on the phone using the quantum key distribution, Science Daily reported Tuesday.

The telecom giant and the startup QuantumCTeck set up a joint venture in 2021 to develop quantum-based communication and bring the ingenious know-how to market.

Chinese scientists, some of whom were part of the founding team of QuantumCTeck, tested the quantum key distribution with the world's first quantum satellite Micius launched in August 2016.

Unlike traditional cryptography, the technology uses single photons in quantum superposition states by which the key is embedded to guarantee unconditional security between distant parties.

Quantum superposition is a fundamental principle of quantum mechanics, stating that, much like waves in classical physics, any two or more quantum states can be added together.

The communication is, therefore, "unhackable" as any attempt to intercept the key would be known immediately both to the sender and the intended recipient.

"When a user initiates a quantum-secured chat, a secret key will be generated at random to verify his or her identity," said Zhang Rutong, an engineer with QuantumCTeck. "After verification, the quantum network will generate a new real-time key to encrypt voice data."

"The key is randomly generated, hard to crack and discarded immediately after calling," Zhang added.

The service is available when both senders and recipients use the quantum-based phone.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     