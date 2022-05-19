News / Nation

HKSAR gov't to relaunch online platform for declaration of non-local COVID-19 vaccination records

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Thursday announced that the online platform for declaration of non-local COVID-19 vaccination records will be relaunched on Friday.

The platform will provide an additional channel for eligible persons to declare their non-local COVID-19 vaccination records apart from boundary control points and designated post offices.

Considering the large number of people arriving in Hong Kong who hold non-local COVID-19 vaccination records, the HKSAR government has put in place arrangements for relevant persons to declare non-local vaccination records through boundary control points, designated post offices and online means starting from September last year.

The HKSAR government has earlier updated the online platform and made respective technical revisions.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 6.68 million people, or 91.7 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 6.27 million, or 86.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

As of Thursday, the number of people in Hong Kong who have taken their third booster dose surpassed 3.53 million, or 52.1 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Hong Kong registered 116 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 175 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
