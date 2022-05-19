News / Nation

Water leak shuts down Metro Line 1 station in Hangzhou

  14:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-19
Hangzhou Metro Line 1 has been temporarily shut down due to a large amount of water that leaked into Jinsha Lake Station on Wednesday afternoon.
Hangzhou Metro Line 1 has been temporarily shut down due to a large amount of water that leaked into Jinsha Lake Station on Wednesday afternoon.

A video on social media shows water leaking from the ceiling and flowing to a subway tunnel. An outgoing train immediately stopped, and passengers evacuated as the water rose to their knees.

Edited by Zhang Long.

According to local authorities, seepage and water gushing in the sunken square of Jinsha Lake Park caused the waterlogging inside the nearby subway station.

At 11pm on Wednesday, the source of the water gushing was sealed, and water in the subway station was drained.

Five Metro stations are currently closed – Jiubao, Passenger Center, Xiasha West, Jinsha and Gaosha Road. Shuttle buses have been dispatched to help passengers commute between these stations.

Water leaking inside Jinsha Lake Station

People wait for shuttle bus as the water leaking forced the Jinsha Lake Station to shut down.

﻿
