CCTV News

At least one person died and another severely hurt when a bus with 20 people on board plunged off the road into a river in Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday.

All were recovered by 6:25pm on Wednesday and taken to hospital, the emergency management agency of Chengkou County told ThePaper.cn.

At least five ambulances rushed to the scene. Investigations are ongoing.