News / Nation

Beijing reports 49 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
Beijing reported 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 pm Tuesday and 3 pm Wednesday.
Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0

Beijing reported 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 pm Tuesday and 3 pm Wednesday, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Forty-five cases were detected among people under closed-off management and four were found through mass screening in communities, Liu said.

Infections were detected on a campus of the Beijing Institute of Technology in Yancun Township, Fangshan District. All of the 670 teachers and students on the campus are being transferred to a centralized quarantine site, Zhang Mingzhi, an official with the district, said at the press briefing.

From Thursday, commuters between Beijing and neighboring Tianjin Municipality will be required to show negative nucleic acid test results no older than 48 hours if they enter or leave the national capital.

Previous rounds of mass screening in Beijing detected sporadic hidden infections in a timely manner, which played an important role in cutting off the spread of the epidemic, said Wang Xiao'e, an official with the Beijing municipal health commission.

"For the next step, our screening will mainly focus on key areas, sectors and groups," Wang said.

Starting Thursday, Beijing will conduct three days of mass nucleic acid testing in the four districts of Xicheng, Haidian, Fengtai and Fangshan as well as subdistricts in other areas where COVID-19 infections were reported over the past seven days.

The national capital has classified 15 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 32 as medium-risk.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     