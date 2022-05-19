Chinese mainland reports 191 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 191 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 82 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 191 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 82 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Thursday.

Apart from Shanghai, six other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Beijing and 34 in Sichuan.

Shanghai also reported 637 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, out of a total of 825 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 394 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, there were 5,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.