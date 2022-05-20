Chinese mainland reports 176 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
09:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-20 0
The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 176 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 88 were in Shanghai.
09:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-20 0
The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 176 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 88 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Friday.
Yesterday also saw 939 asymptomatic infections.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports