9 arrested in Tangshan after restaurant attack

Nine people have been arrested by police after they allegedly attacked four women in a barbecue restaurant in north China's Tangshan yesterday.

A man surnamed Chen was alleged to have harassed and beaten one of the four women who were eating in the restaurant in Tangshan, Hebei Province, around 2:40am yesterday. The fight escalated when several of Chen's friends joined him and dragged the women outside the restaurant.

The horrific incident was captured by a surveillance camera and uploaded on the Internet, causing outrage among Netizens.

Police said all the suspects who were involved in the fighting have been captured.

Police said two women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other two had minor wounds.

Tangshan City has vowed to crack down on gang crimes following the incident.