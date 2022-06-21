News / Nation

China to legislate on countermeasures to rights infringements in int'l sports events

Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-06-21       0
China is considering a draft law revision allowing it to take countermeasures to actions deemed to have undermined its dignity and interests in international sports events.
Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-06-21       0

Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law revision allowing the country to take countermeasures to actions deemed to have undermined its dignity and interests in international sports events.

The draft revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports was submitted on Tuesday to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for the third reading.

The People's Republic of China can take corresponding measures in light of the actual situation if any country, region, or organization undermines China's sovereignty, security, development interests, or dignity in international sports events, according to the draft.

In an explanatory document on the draft, the NPC Constitution and Law Committee suggested that the draft be passed at the session of the NPC Standing Committee, which is scheduled from Tuesday to Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     